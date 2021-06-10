Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $185.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

