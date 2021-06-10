Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up 1.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Five9 worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Five9 by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Five9 by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at $40,548,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,406 shares of company stock worth $20,677,364 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

