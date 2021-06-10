Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $1,063,249.02 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,794,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.