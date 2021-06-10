Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$199.25.

FNV opened at C$185.89 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

