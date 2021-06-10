Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 15th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
Shares of BEN opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
