Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 15th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.