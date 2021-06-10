Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Cut by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

BEN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

