Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$10.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.66. The company had a trading volume of 428,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,155. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$9.70.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.