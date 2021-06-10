Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.40. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,372.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

