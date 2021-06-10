Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

FME opened at €68.28 ($80.33) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

