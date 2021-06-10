FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Reaches $3.12 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $101.57 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.04 or 0.00087932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00862960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.34 or 0.08522022 BTC.

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

