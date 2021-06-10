FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $9.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,386.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.67 or 0.06757051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.01646051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00451096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00159132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.00720406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00455886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00371073 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,504,515,725 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

