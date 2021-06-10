Full18 Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 703.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,536 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $435.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.