Full18 Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Full18 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OneMain by 620.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 165.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.