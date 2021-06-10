Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of FG New America Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $510,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kyle Cerminara purchased 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,921.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,392 shares of company stock worth $329,242.

FGNA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.