Full18 Capital LLC Purchases 3,230 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $211,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at $25,713,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,334 shares of company stock worth $6,389,744 over the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

