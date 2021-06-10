FUNToken Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $231.08 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

