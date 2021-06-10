Furucombo Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $418,880.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00185406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.01288600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.10 or 0.99790991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

