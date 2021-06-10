Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Sells £5,752,000 in Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,930 ($38.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.22. Future plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,461.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUTR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

