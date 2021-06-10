FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ciena in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.37.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ciena by 545.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 28.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

