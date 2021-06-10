FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankinter in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.