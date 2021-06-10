G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $41.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,267,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

