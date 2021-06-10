Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $283,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 12,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,062. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

