Gables Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

STX traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.58. 40,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

