Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $269.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,156. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

