Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $233.54. 153,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

