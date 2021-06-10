Gables Capital Management Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,357,000.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 3,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,746. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $73.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

