Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.28 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

