GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.15

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $464,732.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00450270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,580,316 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

