GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

GME opened at $302.56 on Thursday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.51 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GME. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

