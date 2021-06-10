Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells $480,200.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

