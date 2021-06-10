Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.45 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

