Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on GTES. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

GTES stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 13,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,993. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

