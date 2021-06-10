Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) vs. Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Head to Head Analysis

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stratus Properties and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -27.36% -11.89% -2.67% Gaucho Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratus Properties and Gaucho Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $61.01 million 3.25 -$22.79 million N/A N/A Gaucho Group $640,000.00 58.31 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

Gaucho Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratus Properties.

Summary

Gaucho Group beats Stratus Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use properties; and residences in multi-family apartment complexes. The company also operates hotel under the W Austin hotel name that includes 251 luxury rooms and suites; restaurant and bars; a full-service spa; fitness center; pool and outdoor terraces; and meeting and banquet spaces. In addition, it operates entertainment space that includes 2,750-seats live music, entertainment venue, and production studio; and hosts concerts and private events. Stratus Properties Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it distributes and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.