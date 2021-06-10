General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 18.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in General Electric by 13.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,321,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 156,098 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.