Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.74

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 1182703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

