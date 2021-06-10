Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

