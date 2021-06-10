Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice Sells 20,000 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$131.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.15. Geodrill Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.