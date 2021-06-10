George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.30

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$120.30 and last traded at C$119.21, with a volume of 21765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get George Weston alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70. Insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,912 over the last 90 days.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.