Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

GGB opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 243,065 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

