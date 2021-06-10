GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.20

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €21.20 ($24.94) and last traded at €20.85 ($24.53), with a volume of 51539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €20.55 ($24.18).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

