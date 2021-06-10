Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 11,585 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

