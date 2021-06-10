Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 20,300 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $3,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,247,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

