Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $42.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $40.26 on Monday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

