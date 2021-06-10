Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $927,829.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.71 or 0.00866903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.61 or 0.08535573 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

