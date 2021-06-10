GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.