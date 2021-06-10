Gnosis Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $280.10 million and $1.64 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $186.16 or 0.00505832 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

