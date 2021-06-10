Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.13. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 7,740 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

