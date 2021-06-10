Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $499,000 in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

AGFY opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

