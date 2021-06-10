Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE GTN opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

