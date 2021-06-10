Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Brian Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.